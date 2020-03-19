Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he would support gov't taking stake in certain companies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 02:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:46 IST
Trump says he would support gov't taking stake in certain companies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Thursday opened the door to a radical shift in the U.S. government's relationship to private industry as the coronavirus outbreak upends the nation's economy, saying he would back the government taking stakes in certain companies.

Asked if he would support the federal government moving to take an equity stake in some companies, Trump said: "I do. I really do." Trump, speaking at a news conference at the White House, added: "We will be helping the airline industry. We will be helping the cruise ship industry. We probably will be helping the hotel industry."

U.S. government investments in public companies are rare except in the case of bailouts to save ailing firms and jobs. Bailout requests related to the spread of coronavirus, in the form of direct grants, loans, loan guarantees and tax relief have topped $2 trillion, but companies rarely seek government ownership for fear they would lose control of their business.

Asked if a trillion dollar stimulus is enough, Trump said: "We will know about that later. We'll see what happens. It depends how long, so much depend on what's going on in this room, in terms of the medical. If we can stop it in its track the virus, it's plenty. If we can't, we'll have to go back and talk."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus concerns overshadow Olympic flame arrival in Japan

An Olympic cauldron was ignited in Japan on Friday with a flame carried from Greece, with officials again pledging the Tokyo 2020 Games will proceed despite mounting pressure to halt the worlds biggest sporting event due to the coronavirus ...

Coronavirus hits food delivery business in Hyderabad

The food delivery companies and the executives employed by them for the door-to-door delivery are adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic as the orders have reduced drastically and so their earnings. Also, unlike many other professio...

Delayed by sanctions, border checks, first medical aid trickles into N.Korea

The first shipments of international medical aid are due to arrive at North Koreas borders this week to shore up its defenses against the coronavirus, but strict border controls could mean the stream of supplies remains a trickle. Some aid ...

PMK welcomes PM's "janata curfew"

NDA constituent Pattali Makkal Katchi PMK on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modis call for a janata curfew on March 22 as part of the countrys fight against coronavirus, saying it should be made a routine for the next three weeks. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020