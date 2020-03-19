Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK eases competition law so supermarkets can co-operate in crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 02:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:50 IST
UK eases competition law so supermarkets can co-operate in crisis
Representative image Image Credit:

Britain said on Thursday it had relaxed competition laws to allow co-operation between supermarkets so shoppers can get the food they need during the coronavirus outbreak.

"We've listened to the powerful arguments of our leading supermarkets and will do whatever it takes to help them feed the nation," environment minister George Eustice said in a statement.

"By relaxing elements of competition laws temporarily, our retailers can work together on their contingency plans and share the resources they need with each other during these unprecedented circumstances."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus concerns overshadow Olympic flame arrival in Japan

An Olympic cauldron was ignited in Japan on Friday with a flame carried from Greece, with officials again pledging the Tokyo 2020 Games will proceed despite mounting pressure to halt the worlds biggest sporting event due to the coronavirus ...

Coronavirus hits food delivery business in Hyderabad

The food delivery companies and the executives employed by them for the door-to-door delivery are adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic as the orders have reduced drastically and so their earnings. Also, unlike many other professio...

Delayed by sanctions, border checks, first medical aid trickles into N.Korea

The first shipments of international medical aid are due to arrive at North Koreas borders this week to shore up its defenses against the coronavirus, but strict border controls could mean the stream of supplies remains a trickle. Some aid ...

PMK welcomes PM's "janata curfew"

NDA constituent Pattali Makkal Katchi PMK on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modis call for a janata curfew on March 22 as part of the countrys fight against coronavirus, saying it should be made a routine for the next three weeks. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020