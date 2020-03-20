Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algeria set to suspend public transport, close cafes and restaurants

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Algiers
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 02:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 00:18 IST
Algeria set to suspend public transport, close cafes and restaurants
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Algeria will suspend public transport, close cafes and restaurants, tell half its state employees to stay home and order security forces to tighten the bar on public gatherings, the government said on Thursday. The measures will come into force on Sunday, after the weekend which is marked on Friday and Saturday in Algeria.

The North African country has reported 90 cases of the coronavirus, with nine deaths, mostly in the Blida area south of the capital, though others have been reported around the country. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune earlier this week ordered an end to street protests, likely bringing to an end a year of mass demonstrations aimed at bringing down the old ruling elite.

Algeria has already locked down all commercial passenger travel with the outside world. On Thursday nearly 1,400 people returned by ship from France and they will be put straight into quarantine. The crisis comes at a critical moment for Algeria, where looming economic problems look likely to be accelerated by the crash in oil prices, potentially halving the energy revenues on which the state budget depends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Three more COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat on Friday, while two are from Ahmedabad the third one is from Vadodara, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat Government. The person in Vad...

'Strings attached': Governments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price

Shattered airlines were left counting the cost of government support as politicians in the United States and New Zealand set out conditions for bailouts needed to absorb the shock of coronavirus.Conditions include provisions that loans may ...

INTERVIEW-Olympics-Coronavirus will not deter athletes, says hockey champion Dwyer

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted Olympic qualifying and put the whole Games in doubt but most athletes would be prepared to make big compromises to compete at Tokyo, Australias field hockey gold medallist Jamie Dwyer has told Reuters....

SC stays Kerala HC order asking authorities not to levy GST, taxes and recover banks' dues till April 6 due to coronavirus.

SC stays Kerala HC order asking authorities not to levy GST, taxes and recover banks dues till April 6 due to coronavirus....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020