Left Menu
Development News Edition

Africa coronavirus cases to rise as some undetected - Africa's CDC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 01:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 01:48 IST
Africa coronavirus cases to rise as some undetected - Africa's CDC

Africa will likely see higher numbers of coronavirus cases in coming weeks because of the likelihood some are slipping through the net, the head of a regional disease control body said on Thursday. The virus has multiplied in Africa more slowly than in Asia or Europe, but 36 nations on the continent have now reported a total of more than 700 cases. Worldwide, it has infected more than 227,000 people and killed more than 9,000.

"We are picking (up) some people but we are also missing some people," said John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which is a branch of the African Union bloc. "The situation will get worse before it gets better because the chances are clear that people have slipped through."

Two more African countries, Chad and Niger, confirmed their first cases on Thursday, as governments across the continent announced aggressive measures in the past 24 hours to restrict travel and close public spaces. Senegal and Sierra Leone said they would suspend all international commercial flights. Democratic Republic of Congo banned all flights from "at-risk" countries and ordered schools and restaurants closed. Mauritania decreed a nationwide curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Chad and Djibouti ordered schools closed, as did Zimbabwe, which has not yet confirmed any cases. Nkengasong said the number of confirmed cases in Africa was expected to rise in coming days and such travel bans would delay but ultimately fail to contain the virus.

"Anyone who has followed pandemics over the years, you know that doesn’t work," he told a news conference in the Ethiopian capital. "When you lock down countries, you should understand clearly how to unlock the country." Nkengasong said testing was going to increase as more kits became available. U.S. company Abbott Laboratories, Swiss-based Roche Diagnostics and California-based Cepheid's GeneXpert were all ramping up production, he said. The testing could be rolled out quickly through existing HIV infrastructure, he said.

Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Africa head, was less concerned than the CDC head about missing cases. "We actually don't believe that there are large numbers of African people who are undetected and infected," she said on a teleconference with the media. Moeti said 40 African countries can now test for the virus, up from just South Africa and Senegal at the start of February.

WHO Africa is planning to help countries set up pop-up hospitals that could be equipped with ventilators and oxygen, she added. Moeti said countries should isolate suspected and confirmed cases but without cutting off other nations. In Kenya, which has seven confirmed cases, the government will start doing random screenings for the coronavirus, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Centre to take call on evacuating Indian students from Philippines on Friday

The Centre will take a call on Friday on bringing back hundreds of Indian students who are stuck in the Philippines and are unable to fly home due to the travel restrictions imposed by India to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronav...

Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus pandemic

Sri Lankan has imposed a nationwide curfew from Friday until Monday to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 9,000 lives globally, President Gotabaya Rajapaksas office has announced. The curfew announcement co...

GOT7's Jackson Wang releases his new single track '100 Ways'

Jackson Wang, singer-producer and member of the South Korean boy group GOT7 has released his new single track, 100 Ways today on March 20.100 WAYSOUT NOW .LINK httpst.coMIjJzpee4V.PERFECT LOVE CONQUERS ALL FEARS .TAG 100WAYSwithjacksonTEAMW...

US defence secy speaks to Pak Army chief, reaffirms security partnership

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and reaffirmed Americas commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership, the Pentagon said. E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020