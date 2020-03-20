Left Menu
Morocco to restrict movement over coronavirus -statement

Morocco has declared a health emergency and will restrict movement across the country from 6 p.m. on Friday to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, the interior ministry said.

Most people may leave their homes only to buy food or medicine, but critical staff for companies and workers in key sectors will be given papers to allow them to travel to and from work. (Reporting By Ahmed El Jechtimi, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Sandra Maler)

