U.S. Senate Republicans introduce new coronavirus bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday introduced a massive new legislative package to combat the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, saying Republicans would soon begin negotiations with Democrats aimed at brokering a deal to pass it.

McConnell said the legislation would include direct financial help for Americans, relief for small businesses and their employees, steps to stabilize the economy and new support for healthcare professionals and coronavirus patients.

