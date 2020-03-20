Left Menu
U.S. could announce southern border restrictions to curb coronavirus -sources

The United States could announce restrictions on travel across the U.S.-Mexico border as soon as Friday to slow the spread of coronavirus, limiting crossings to essential travel, two officials briefed on the matter said. The sources said the restrictions would be similar to those the United States and Canada have agreed to adopt on the northern U.S. border.

The U.S. and Mexican governments are still discussing the possible border restrictions, which would not include cross-border trade, according to three U.S. officials and one Mexican official. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has stepped up its response to the coronavirus outbreak over the past week. More than 11,500 confirmed cases of the disease have surfaced in the United States with 181 deaths, according to the latest data compiled by Reuters.

The United States and Canada also plan close their border to nonessential traffic in the coming days. A Mexican government source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is concerned about the economic impact of border restrictions with his country already in recession.

A senior official with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), who also requested anonymity to discuss the ongoing talks, said the United States would prefer to reach an agreement with Mexico, but could act unilaterally if necessary. While the restrictions are not expected to affect trade, communities on both sides of the border depend on economic activity generated from visitors.

Roughly 3 million personal vehicles crossed legally each month in 2019 between San Diego, California, and the Mexican border city of Tijuana, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data. U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat whose district straddles part of the border in south Texas, said he had spoken with U.S. border officials who said possible restrictions would be limited to non-essential travel.

Cuellar said the officials were working to define what type of travel would be permitted under the restrictions. "If someone is coming for recreation purposes, that’s one thing," he said. "But you have people who come over to work or go over to buy food and medicines. Those we would consider essential and they’re trying to work on that."

Rogelio Villa, a 45-year-old audiovisual technician who works full-time in Tijuana but often performs extra freelance work for clients in the United States, said border restrictions would hurt him financially. “The extra hours are a huge help in terms of money,” he said.

