Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus forces Brazilian retailers to close stores and boost e-commerce

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 04:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 04:40 IST
Coronavirus forces Brazilian retailers to close stores and boost e-commerce

Brazilian retailers are feeling the coronavirus heat as malls close and people stay at home, but e-commerce may benefit.

Brazil's association of e-commerce, ABComm, said on Thursday that it is likely to review its 2020 outlook soon, with some websites already seeing a surge in sales since March 12 of up to 180%, mainly in food and pharmaceutical items. Before the coronavirus outbreak, ABComm expected Brazilian e-commerce sales to grow 18% in 2020 from 2019 to 106 billion reais ($20.8 billion).

With the number of confirmed cases rising to 621 from 193 on Wednesday, Brazilians are increasingly restricting consumption to essential items found mostly in pharmacies and supermarkets, so-called "defensive" sectors. Shares in the local subsidiary of French supermarket group Carrefour SA have risen over 12% so far this week, outperforming rival GPA SA, whose stock has fallen 1.6%.

Still, both are trading significantly better than other retailers selling durable goods such as Via Varejo SA and Magazine Luiza SA. Their shares have slumped over 47% and 27%, respectively. "Home appliances, electronics are purchases that can be postponed, unlike food and medicine that you need at all times," said Daniela Bretthauer, co-head of equities at Eleven Financial Research.

She also noted that many home appliance and electronics retailers have their stores inside malls, which are now closing to comply with authorities' recommendations to avoid large gatherings of people. A survey conducted by FX Retail Analytics showed an almost 50% drop in visitor traffic in Brazilian malls on Thursday compared with the same period a year ago. Since March 14, visitor traffic fell by 26% year-on-year.

Considering brick-and-mortar stores outside malls, FX Retail Analytics estimates a 22% fall in visitor traffic between March 14 and March 18. While some retailers are forced to suspend activities, others are taking the initiative and switching their focus to e-commerce operations.

One of them is Lojas Renner, Brazil's largest fast-fashion retailer, which earlier on Thursday announced the closure of all stores in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay indefinitely as of March 20. Its e-commerce business will continue to work with fewer employees.

($1 = 5.0957 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Khamenei praises Iranians for their fight against coronavirus

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the Persian new year, praised Iranians for their dazzling sacrifices to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the worst-affected country in the Middle East. These act...

Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. Kim, 51, made the announcement on Instagram via 10-minute video which detailed his diagnosis. I wanted to share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it inform...

Time to introspect about death-row convicts using delaying tactics: Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Friday was a day of satisfaction with Nirbhaya getting justice, but also time to introspect whether death-row convicts could be allowed to manipulate system to delay executionThe four men -- Mukes...

EXCLUSIVE-YouTube to reduce streaming quality in Europe due to coronavirus

Alphabet Incs YouTube said on Friday it will reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet as thousands of Europeans, constrained by the coronavirus outbreak, switch to teleworking and watch videos at ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020