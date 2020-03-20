S.Korea, China, Japan foreign ministers to hold video conference over coronavirus response -Seoul

The foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will hold a video conference on Friday to foster cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The ministers are expected to share information on the outbreak in their countries and discuss ways to prevent the further spread of the virus while maintaining economic and people-to-people exchanges.

