Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airline HK Express to suspend all flight operations March 23-April 30

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 10:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 09:41 IST
Airline HK Express to suspend all flight operations March 23-April 30
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Airline HK Express, which Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd bought last year from Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, said on Friday it will suspend all flight operations from March 23 until April 30 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

HK Express, a low-cost carrier, has already canceled about 2,000 flight sectors, covering 23 out of 25 routes across Asia. Some 96% of its staff is participating in a special no-pay leave scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Home Ministry gives approval for creation of 1,018 posts in CISF

The Union Home Ministry has approved the creation of more than 1,000 posts in the CISF to&#160;augment its strength to effectively guard vital installations, including airports, atomic installations, metro networks, officials said on Friday...

French utility EDF has enough power to supply France during coronavirus crisis

French state-controlled power group EDF has enough capacity to be able to keep the country supplied in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, EDF chairman and CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told Europe 1 radio on Friday.We can reassure our staff and th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rally after rout; U.S., European futures higher

Asian shares made a partial comeback from a global rout on Friday but still nursed massive losses for the week, while bonds rallied and oil extended its gains. European shares were set for similar gains. Early in the European day, pan-regio...

Britain's M&S warns of "severe impact" from coronavirus

British retailer Marks Spencer said on Friday trading over the next 9-12 months in its clothing and homewares and international businesses was likely to be severely impacted by the coronavirus.It said it was unable to provide meaningful gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020