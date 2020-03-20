Left Menu
Forest Research Institute put under lockdown

  • PTI
  • Dehradun
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 10:00 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 10:00 IST
The Forest Research Institute here has been put under complete lockdown in the wake of three coronavirus positive cases reported from there.  The order to put the institute under complete  lockdown was issued by Director General Health, Amita Upreti, late on Thursday night. The order asks the district administration to lock all  entry and exit gates of the institute and ensure that no one either enters or comes out of it till further orders.

Two more IFS probationers at FRI tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases in Uttarakhand to three.  They had returned recently from a study tour to Spain and had been quarantined at the FRI hostel since March 13, SK Gupta, a health official told PTI. They are now shifted to the isolation ward of the Doon Hospital.

Another IFS probationer who was also from FRI had reported positive for the disease on March 15. All three coronavirus patients in Uttarakhand were part of a 28-member batch of IFS trainees from FRI who had returned from Spain after a study tour.

