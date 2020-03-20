Nissan's UK factory closed until further notice over coronavirus

Nissan said on Friday its British car factory would remain closed until further notice over the coronavirus outbreak, having previously said it would be shut until the end of the week.

"This suspension will now continue until further notice," the company said in a statement. "We will continue to assess supply chain disruption and market demand as the situation evolves."

