Need more testing labs: Maha CM says at conference with Modi

The number of coronavirus testing laboratories in the country must be increased, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Thackeray also stressed that India needs to intensify precautionary measures to stop the coronavirus epidemic entering into its dreaded third stage when the number of infected patients increases sharply.

India is currently at stage 2 of disease transmission, and the pace of measures to tackle the virus should be expedited to prevent the stage 3, he said. Maharashtra has recorded at least 52 confirmed coronavirus cases so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.