Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany will block foreign takeovers to avoid economy sell-out

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:36 IST
Germany will block foreign takeovers to avoid economy sell-out
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany will protect domestic firms from foreign takeovers, two leading politicians said on Friday, after company valuations in Europe's largest economy have been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. Ministers have already promised liquidity support to businesses and introduced measures making it easier to reduce working hours rather than lay off workers. The cabinet is due to decide on further support measures on Monday.

Germany's blue-chip DAX index, which comprises the country's 30 largest listed corporations, has plunged more than a third over the past month as the coronavirus outbreak has brought several economies to a near standstill. This has increased the risk of foreign companies snapping up rivals at a discount.

"We will avoid a sell-out of German economic and industrial concerns. There cannot be any taboos. Temporary and limited state support as well as participations and takeovers need to be possible," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said. Automotive companies have been among the worst hit, with Daimler, Continental and Volkswagen shares down 44-48% over the past four weeks.

Markus Soeder, state premier of Bavaria, where heavyweights such as Siemens and BMW are based, said all legal options should be explored to block potential bids for German companies. "If most of Bavaria's and Germany's economy ends up in foreign hands once this crisis is over ... then it's not only a health crisis but a profound alteration of the global economic order," he said.

"We need to brace ourselves for that." EMERGENCY FUND

German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday that Berlin was considering a half-trillion-euro fund to support companies thrown into payments difficulties by the coronavirus crisis, which would be able to guarantee liabilities or even inject capital when needed. The plan is one of several being considered by officials as the government puts together a rescue package intended to keep the short-term havoc wrought by shutting down the economy from becoming a rout, an official told Reuters.

One option is a 40-50 billion-euro ($43-$54 billion) "solidarity" fund for the self-employed and businesses with fewer than 10 employees, which could help them buy materials, pay rents and meet leasing payments. The details for this programme are due to be thrashed out over the weekend. The roughly 500 billion-euro fund first reported by Der Spiegel is modelled on the 480 billion-euro Special Fund for Market Stabilisation that the government set up to support banks at the time of the financial crisis.

The government is prepared to revive that fund if banks get into difficulties, Der Spiegel said. The finance ministry is currently considering direct support programmes to a value of around 180 billion euros, the magazine said, adding that sum might be increased to 700 billion euros.

Airline Lufthansa, which has been particularly badly hit, said on Thursday it would seek state help if the crisis persisted, adding this was not yet the case. ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Additional reporting by Christian Kraemer and Scot Stevenson; Editing by Larry King and Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Member of U.S. Vice President Pence's office tests positive for coronavirus

A member of U.S. Vice President Mike Pences office has tested positive for the coronavirus but neither President Donald Trump nor Pence have had close contact with the individual, Pences press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement on F...

U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts

The Trump administration plans to send a special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia to work with the kingdom on stabilizing the global oil market, officials said on Friday, as the U.S. scrambles to deal with a price crash so deep that regulators ...

Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 U.S. Census, the decennial tally that helps determine political representation and federal aid, will be extended by two weeks, a census official said on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the bureaus ability to send workers...

Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is prepared to welcome the face of the TB12 brand with open arms. Whether Godwin gives celebrated quarterback Tom Brady his No. 12 jersey could be an entirely different matter, however.My phon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020