U.S. and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel over shared border

U.S President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States and Mexico would restrict non-essential travel across their shared border in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

During a press conference with top U.S. officials, Trump also announced that he would invoke a health-focused statute to block migrants from either border from entering the United States illegally, saying illegal immigration "threaten to create a perfect storm."

