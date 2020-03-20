Five UK nationals test positive for coronavirus in Kerala

Five British nationals who were in the isolation ward at a hospital in Kochi have tested positive for coronavirus, Kerala Minister V S Sunil Kumar said on Friday. "Sample results of five persons in the tourist group from the UK who were in the isolation ward at a hospital in Kochi, are positive. A total of 19 persons are in the group. Test results of the other 12 persons, found negative. Kerala Government will help the 12 persons to fly to their country. The people in this group are in an age group of 60-80," Kumar said during a press conference.

"Earlier, the sample of a person who was in the group tested positive. His wife is in the isolation ward at the medical college now. Her result was negative," he added. Speaking upon the preparedness of the state government, he said: "A total of 4196 persons are in home quarantine at Ernakulam district. Out of them, 107 are new. 28 people are under observation at hospitals in the district. Out of them, 24 persons are in Ernakulam medical college and 4 persons are in Muvattupuzha general hospital. A total of 2262 persons were sent to home quarantine from the International terminal of Cochin airport till now after screening. 27 of them have coronavirus symptoms."

"We held a meeting with the owners of private hospitals. They are ready to cooperate. 197 isolation beds, 94 ICU beds, 35 ventilators and 6 wards which have 120 beds each at 24 private hospitals are ready now," he added. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.

The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

