Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five UK nationals test positive for coronavirus in Kerala

Five British nationals who were in the isolation ward at a hospital in Kochi have tested positive for coronavirus, Kerala Minister V S Sunil Kumar said on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 23:42 IST
Five UK nationals test positive for coronavirus in Kerala
Kerala Minister V S Sunil Kumar addressing a press conference in Kochi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Five British nationals who were in the isolation ward at a hospital in Kochi have tested positive for coronavirus, Kerala Minister V S Sunil Kumar said on Friday. "Sample results of five persons in the tourist group from the UK who were in the isolation ward at a hospital in Kochi, are positive. A total of 19 persons are in the group. Test results of the other 12 persons, found negative. Kerala Government will help the 12 persons to fly to their country. The people in this group are in an age group of 60-80," Kumar said during a press conference.

"Earlier, the sample of a person who was in the group tested positive. His wife is in the isolation ward at the medical college now. Her result was negative," he added. Speaking upon the preparedness of the state government, he said: "A total of 4196 persons are in home quarantine at Ernakulam district. Out of them, 107 are new. 28 people are under observation at hospitals in the district. Out of them, 24 persons are in Ernakulam medical college and 4 persons are in Muvattupuzha general hospital. A total of 2262 persons were sent to home quarantine from the International terminal of Cochin airport till now after screening. 27 of them have coronavirus symptoms."

"We held a meeting with the owners of private hospitals. They are ready to cooperate. 197 isolation beds, 94 ICU beds, 35 ventilators and 6 wards which have 120 beds each at 24 private hospitals are ready now," he added. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.

The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Staffer in US vice president's office tests positive for virus: spokeswoman

A staffer in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence, the pointman for Washingtons response to the coronavirus outbreak, has tested positive for the illness, a spokeswoman said FridayNeither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had c...

UAE reports first two deaths from coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates on Friday reported the first two deaths from coronavirus in the country. Abu Dhabi has reported 140 infections so far, of whom 31 have recovered, but no deaths.The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced the...

Athletes battle anxiety as coronavirus turns life upside down

With the coronavirus pandemic turning daily life upside down and confining people indoors, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams shared an increasingly common sentiment on social media - Every little thing makes me really crazy.With glo...

N Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles: Yonhap

North Korea on Saturday fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Koreas military. The launch originated from North Pyongan province, the agency s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020