Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada to turn back irregular migrants at U.S. border, jobless claims soar

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 00:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 00:17 IST
Canada to turn back irregular migrants at U.S. border, jobless claims soar

Canada will turn back irregular migrants walking over the U.S.-Canada border, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, as signs of economic damage intensified and a lockdown on non-essential travel across the world's longest undefended border was set to come into effect. More than 500,000 applications for unemployment benefits were made so far this week. That compares with just under 27,000 applications in the same week last year, Trudeau said. The monthly number of unemployment insurance claims last year averaged 239,000.

"This is of course an unprecedented situation and it is putting a lot of pressure on our system but we’re on it," he told reporters outside his house, where he has been in isolation since his wife tested positive for the virus last week. Air Canada, the country's largest carrier, said on Friday it will temporarily lay off more than 5,100 employees.

Canada has reported 925 cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, and 12 deaths. It closed its borders to most foreign nationals, agreed with the United States this week to close their shared border. A notice from the U.S. Homeland Security Department (DHS) said restrictions will begin at 11:59 p.m. EDT Friday and last until April 20.

Trudeau said the measure to return asylum seekers was a temporary one to protect the health of Canadians during the coronavirus outbreak. "The people who crossed up until today will be in isolation ... but in future those trying to cross will be turned back to U.S. authorities," Trudeau

Thousands have illegally crossed the Canada-U.S. border to file refugee claims in recent years, spurred by tougher U.S. immigration policies under President Donald Trump’s administration. The Canadian Council for Refugees said it was "shocked" at the decision to turn back migrants.

As the border deadline approached, traffic was already snarled on some crossings early on Friday. "There's headlights as far as I can see," said Mayor Jim Willett in the tiny border village of Coutts, Alberta.

The Canada Border Service Agency attributed delays to stepped-up screening measures. Miner New Gold Inc suspended operations at an Ontario mine after a significant number of workers making cross-border trips to the United States went into self-isolation.

Canada said it would support businesses to rapidly scale up production and re-tool manufacturing lines to develop critical health and safety equipment. Ottawa plans to provide C$27 billion ($18.6 billion) in direct support to families and businesses struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak.

That is expected to blow out the fiscal deficit and lead to higher government borrowing by nearly 40%, according to Reuters calculations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FIR against singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow for socialising despite infected with coronavirus

The Lucknow police have booked Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city last week despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolat...

BRIEF-Boeing Says Co Will Suspend Its Dividend Until Further Notice

Boeing Co CEO DAVE CALHOUN AND BOARD CHAIRMAN LARRY KELLNER WILL FORGO ALL PAY UNTIL END OF YEAR COMPANY WILL SUSPEND ITS DIVIDEND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE BOEING WILL EXTEND ITS PAUSE OF ANY SHARE REPURCHASING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source tex...

Staffer in US vice president's office tests positive for virus: spokeswoman

A staffer in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence, the pointman for Washingtons response to the coronavirus outbreak, has tested positive for the illness, a spokeswoman said FridayNeither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had c...

UAE reports first two deaths from coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates on Friday reported the first two deaths from coronavirus in the country. Abu Dhabi has reported 140 infections so far, of whom 31 have recovered, but no deaths.The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020