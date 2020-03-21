Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Highlights of Canada's stimulus measures to fight coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 00:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 00:23 IST
FACTBOX-Highlights of Canada's stimulus measures to fight coronavirus outbreak

Key financial and economic measures announced by Canada to support the economy. *The Bank of Canada has slashed its key interest rate by 100 basis points in March to 0.75% - its lowest level since Sept 2017. The government has offered C$10 billion ($7.2 billion) in credit support to businesses.

*The Bank of Canada on March 20 announced a coordinated action with some other central banks to further enhance liquidity via the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap line arrangements. * The federal government announced C$27 billion package on Mar 18.

* To provide additional assistance to families with children by temporarily boosting Canada Child Benefit payments. *Introduce an Emergency Care Benefit of up to C$900 bi-weekly for up to 15 weeks to provide income support to workers who must stay home and do not have access to paid sick leave.

* Introduce an Emergency Support Benefit delivered through the Canada Revenue Agency to provide up to C$5 billion to workers not eligible for employment insurance (EI) and who are facing unemployment. *Provide additional assistance to individuals and families with low and modest incomes with a special top-up payment under the Goods and Services Tax credit.

* Waive, for a minimum of six months, the mandatory one-week waiting period for EI sickness benefits for workers in imposed quarantine or who have been directed to self-isolate. * Extend the tax filing deadline for individuals to June 1, and allow all taxpayers to defer, until after Aug 31, 2020, the payment of any income tax amounts that become owing on or after Mar 18 and before Sept 2020.

*Allow all businesses to defer, until after Aug 31, 2020, the payment of any income tax amounts that become owing on or after Mar. 18 and before Sept 2020. * Further expand Export Development Canada's ability to provide support to domestic businesses.

* Provide flexibility on the Canada account limit, to allow the government to provide additional support to Canadian businesses, when deemed to be in the national interest, to deal with exceptional circumstances. * Augment credit available to farmers and the agri-food sector through Farm Credit Canada.

* Launch an Insured Mortgage Purchase Program to purchase up to C$50 billion of insured and uninsured mortgage pools through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. The program has been expanded to allow lenders to pool previously uninsured mortgages, i.e. those with down payments of more than 20%. *Increase the credit available to small, medium, and large Canadian businesses. (Compiled by Denny Thomas and Nichola Saminather Editing by Alistair Bell and Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FIR against singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow for socialising despite infected with coronavirus

The Lucknow police have booked Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city last week despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolat...

BRIEF-Boeing Says Co Will Suspend Its Dividend Until Further Notice

Boeing Co CEO DAVE CALHOUN AND BOARD CHAIRMAN LARRY KELLNER WILL FORGO ALL PAY UNTIL END OF YEAR COMPANY WILL SUSPEND ITS DIVIDEND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE BOEING WILL EXTEND ITS PAUSE OF ANY SHARE REPURCHASING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source tex...

Staffer in US vice president's office tests positive for virus: spokeswoman

A staffer in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence, the pointman for Washingtons response to the coronavirus outbreak, has tested positive for the illness, a spokeswoman said FridayNeither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had c...

UAE reports first two deaths from coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates on Friday reported the first two deaths from coronavirus in the country. Abu Dhabi has reported 140 infections so far, of whom 31 have recovered, but no deaths.The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020