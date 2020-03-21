Left Menu
Development News Edition

Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 04:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 04:07 IST
Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 U.S. Census, the decennial tally that helps determine political representation and federal aid, will be extended by two weeks, a census official said on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the bureau's ability to send workers into the field.

In a call with reporters on Friday, Tim Olson, the U.S. Census Bureau's field operations director, said completion of the bureau's door-knocking campaign would extend from July 31 to Aug. 14. The announcement comes two days after the bureau said it would halt earlier field operations that were already ongoing, such as counting the homeless, for two weeks to stem the spread of the virus that has infected more than 17,000 in the United States and 255,000 worldwide.

The delays do not impact households' ability to fill out the census. They can do so online at my2020census.gov, using a unique 12-digit code that was sent to each household by mail this month. The bureau traditionally sends thousands of workers into the field to knock on doors of households who do not answer the tally voluntarily. The start of that operation had been set to begin in mid-May, but will be delayed until May 28, Olson said, adding that its completion date would also be delayed by two weeks.

The population data collected determines how the U.S. Congress and state legislatures divvy up voting districts, and guides the federal government in allocating $1.5 trillion a year in aid. The 2020 edition already faced threats to accuracy, including fear in some immigrant communities of providing information to the federal government.

The coronavirus adds another layer of uncertainty. "Continued disruption of census plans" would "increase the risk of census results that won't be acceptably accurate or fair," said Terri Ann Lowenthal, a consultant and former congressional staffer overseeing census matters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong says rise in imported coronavirus cases could trigger community outbreak

Hong Kong said on Saturday a surge in imported cases of coronavirus would likely lead to a community outbreak and pile pressure on the citys already stretched healthcare system.The government also said it would postpone university entrance ...

Pondy LG Bedi asks people to support 'Janata Curfew'

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said it was time to unite to fight the coronavirus and appealed to people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modis Janata Curfew call. In a televised address, the former IPS officer stressed the...

Children's sleeping schedule linked to behavioural disorders

Recent research indicates that children who get the least hours of sleep are at the greatest risk of experiencing mental health issues later, including ADHD, anxiety and depression. If we make sure our children get enough sleep, it can help...

Coronavirus: Govt offices in C'garh to remain shut till Mar 31

In a major decision aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday ordered to keep all its offices, except those providing essential and emergency services, shut till March 31, officials said. Operations...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020