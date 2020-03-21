India caps price of sanitizers, face maks in fight against coronavirus

The Indian government on Friday night announced caps on prices of sanitizers and face masks amid surging demand in view of the coronavirus outbreak. According to new caps, a 200ml bottle of sanitizer can't cost more than Rs 100 and other size bottles will correspond to this cap. Face masks are capped Rs 8 for 2 ply mask and Rs 10 for 3 ply mask.

The move comes after the government declared masks, including the N95 variant, and hand sanitizers as 'essential commodities' in the wake of the coronavirus scare leading to shortages and black marketing of these items. On Thursday, the government also capped the prices of alcohols used in manufacturing hand sanitizers under the Essential Commodities Act.

The government has notified that price caps would remain in place up to June 30, 2019.

The government has also requested the states/UTs to advise manufacturers of deodorants to manufacture alcohol-based hand sanitizer spray with ethyl alcohol as the main content on a mass scale in the same plant which may manufacture this alcohol-based sanitizer at very low cost and make it available in the market at the earliest.

The states/manufacturers of deodorants may contact the drugs controller, Daman & Diu to resolve the issues related to technology. The states have also been advised to ensure licenses and approvals for the same on a top priority basis.

