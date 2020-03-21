Singapore reports two deaths from coronavirus, first fatalities in country

Singapore reported two coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday , marking the city-state's first fatalities from the infection.

The patients who died were a 75-year-old Singaporean woman ​and a 64-year-old Indonesian man, the health minstry said in a statement. Singapore, widely praised for its fastidious onslaught against the virus, has confirmed 385 cases of the infection and had so far managed to avoid any fatalities since the outbreak began in the city-state in late January.

