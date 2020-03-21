Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia warns of more coronavirus cases as it traces guests of Islamic event

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 14:52 IST
Malaysia warns of more coronavirus cases as it traces guests of Islamic event
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia's coronavirus cases jumped to 1,183 on Saturday with four deaths, and the government warned of more cases next week as it looks for people who attended a mass religious gathering linked to a majority of the cases.

The health ministry reported one new death and 153 fresh infections on Saturday, 90 of which are connected to the event at a mosque late last month attended by people from more than two dozen countries. The four-day religious "tabligh" event near the capital, Kuala Lumpur, has now been linked to 714 cases in Malaysia, and at least 840 across Southeast Asia.

Malaysia has the highest number of confirmed cases in Southeast Asia, though Indonesia has more deaths at 38. "We expect the number of cases to rise next week and urge the tabligh members involved to come for screening," Health Malaysia Director General Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The gathering was attended by 16,000 people, 14,500 of them residents of Malaysia, including hundreds of Rohingya and other refugees. The health ministry said it was working closely with the U.N. refugee agency to ensure refugees and asylum seekers were included in preventive and containment activities to contain any potential communal spread.

To trace those from this group that had participated in the tabligh gathering, the health ministry would also send out officers from its district departments. Malaysia's total cases are now only behind that of China and South Korea in Asia. Japan has recorded 1,016 cases of domestically transmitted cases, though its tally jumps ahead of Malaysia if 712 cases from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo last month are included.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea advises facilities suspension, experts warn of 'long battle' against coronavirus

South Korea on Saturday advised its public to close facilities and forgo socializing for 15 days, keeping to its policy of voluntary social distancing but warning of consequences if the rules are not followed to slow the coronavirus outbrea...

Ex-CM Kumaraswamy asks Karnataka govt to temporarily postpone

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday urged the government to temporarily postpone the ongoing session of Karnataka legislature in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, and to asked it to follow what it was preaching to the people. In a series...

Iran 'frees French researcher' in apparent prisoner swap

President Emmanuel Macron announced Saturday that Iran has freed a French researcher imprisoned in the Islamic republic after France released an Iranian threatened with extradition to the US. Macron is happy to announce the release of Rolan...

Fire in Serbian capital Belgrade kills 6, injures 6 more

A fire early on Saturday in a residential building in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, has killed six people and injured six more, police said. The firefighters received the alarm call around 4 a.m., Serbian state television RTS reported.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020