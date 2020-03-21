Iran's coronavirus deaths rise to 1,566, health ministry says

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose on Saturday by more than 100 to 1,556, and the total number of people infected now exceeds 20,000, a health ministry official said.

On Friday, Iran's death toll stood at 1,433 and the total number of confirmed infections was 19,644.

