Iran's coronavirus deaths rise to 1,566, health ministry says

  • Tehran
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 15:35 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 15:07 IST
Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose on Saturday by more than 100 to 1,556, and the total number of people infected now exceeds 20,000, a health ministry official said.

On Friday, Iran's death toll stood at 1,433 and the total number of confirmed infections was 19,644.

  • Iran

