Slovak parties sign government coalition deal

  • Bratislava
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 17:02 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 16:31 IST
President Zuzana Caputova(File photo) Image Credit: Instagram / zuzana_caputova

Slovakia's incoming prime minister, Igor Matovic, the leader of the Ordinary People (OLANO) party that won a February election, signed a coalition deal with three other parties on Saturday.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova is due to appoint a new center-right government led by Matovic later in the day.

