Slovak parties sign government coalition deal

Slovakia's incoming prime minister, Igor Matovic, the leader of the Ordinary People (OLANO) party that won a February election, signed a coalition deal with three other parties on Saturday.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova is due to appoint a new center-right government led by Matovic later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.