Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300, close to 25,000 cases - Health Ministry

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared on Saturday to 1,326 from 1,002 on Friday, according to the country's Health Ministry latest data.

The number of registered cases in the country rose to 24,926 on Saturday from 19,980 in the previous tally announced on Friday.

