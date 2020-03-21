Coronavirus: 1 admitted in Goa for suspected exposure

One person was admitted in the isolation ward of Goa Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, taking the number of people in such facilities in the coastal state to 12, an official said. Another 81 people have been advised home quarantine, he said.

The state does not have any Covid-19 patient as yet. A total of 16,632 passengers have been screened at the lone airport here, including 2015 on Saturday.

