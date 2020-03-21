Libya's Government of National Accord orders coronavirus curfew

Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord in Tripoli has ordered a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to help prevent coronavirus infections, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Libya has not officially confirmed any cases of the coronavirus inside its borders. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

