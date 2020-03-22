France coronavirus toll jumps 112 to 562

France reported 112 more deaths from coronavirus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 562, with 6,172 people hospitalised, the health ministry announced Saturday

Of those in hospital, 1,525 in a serious condition, the statement added

"We are rapidly moving towards a generalised epidemic across the territory," it said.

