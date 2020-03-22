Dutch government bans flights from Spain until April 4
The Dutch government on Saturday said it would halt all passenger flights from Spain to the Netherlands until at least April 4 in an effort to limit the coronavirus outbreak.
The government said it would only make an exception for flights to repatriate Dutch people from Spain and for medical staff.
