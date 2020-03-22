Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flights resume after FAA briefly halts New York airport arrivals after coronavirus case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 01:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 01:31 IST
Flights resume after FAA briefly halts New York airport arrivals after coronavirus case
The FAA lifted the order in the afternoon but some flights were still being delayed while flight management returned to normal. Image Credit: ANI

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily halted flights arriving at New York City airports and Philadelphia on Saturday after a trainee at the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center tested positive for COVID-19. The FAA lifted the order in the afternoon but some flights were still being delayed while flight management returned to normal. The positive test forced the FAA to close some air space sectors and reroute flights, the agency said.

Flightaware, a flight-tracking website, said 600 flights had been canceled on Saturday at John F. Kennedy and Newark airports. The FAA has had a series of issues this week due to cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, forcing the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights and the closing of towers earlier this week at Chicago Midway and Las Vegas.

More than 1,500 flights have been canceled at Las Vegas, where the tower is still closed, including more than 500 on Saturday. Another 300 flights were canceled at Midway on Saturday. The FAA on Friday temporarily closed the tower at New York's JFK, which led to some flight cancellations and also shuttered part of the Indianapolis Air Route Traffic Control Center for cleaning after workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...

Isles GM: Barzal offer sheet would be matched

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello recently discussed the long-term future of Mathew Barzal and the immediate status of defenseman Johnny Boychuk. Lamoriello was asked if he would match an offer sheet should one be presented ...

Number of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi reaches 27

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has risen to 27 till Saturday. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the number of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi is 27. Out of the positive cases, some are c...

Jets release CB Roberts

The New York Jets released cornerback Darryl Roberts, the team announced Saturday. The Jets will save 6 million by cutting Roberts, who was one season removed from signing a three-year, 18 million contract extension. Roberts was poised to m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020