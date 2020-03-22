Odisha includes additional 5 lakh people under State Food Security Scheme

In a bid to ensure food security for the poor amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha Government has decided to enhance coverage of five lakh additional beneficiaries under the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS). According to state government's Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, five lakh eligible beneficiaries those who had been left out earlier will be included under the SFSS.

"These beneficiaries will get 5 kgs of rice per person per month at Re 1 per Kg from this tri-monthly allotment cycle of April, May and June 2020. Distribution of rice among the beneficiaries will be started from March 24 onwards," the department said in a release. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department Commissioner-Cum-Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav has written to all Collectors to take necessary steps for facilitating the inclusion of the beneficiaries.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 has gone up to 315. (ANI)

