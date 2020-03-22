Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra jump to 74

The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. Of the 10 new cases, 6 are in Mumbai and 4 in Pune, they said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, a Covid-19 patient died in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

