Another Chandigarh resident tests positive for coronavirus

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in UT Chandigarh, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection to six in the city, officials said. A young male, a resident of Chandigarh, was the secondary contact of the city's first coronavirus patient and was positive for coronavirus, said an official statement of UT Chandigarh Administration.

"Uptill now, the total number of positive cases in Chandigarh is six," the statement said, adding the condition of all patients was stable. A 23-year-old woman, who returned from London, was the city's first positive case for coronavirus. Later, her mother, brother, and cook had also tested positive for the deadly infection.

Besides, a 26-year-old woman, who also had a travel history to London, was Chandigarh's fifth person who had tested positive for coronavirus. At present, as many as 203 persons in Chandigarh have been home quarantined, the statement said. As part of measures to prevent the spread of infection, the UT Chandigarh administration had banned the gatherings of 50 or more people till March 31.

