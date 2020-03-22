Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another Chandigarh resident tests positive for coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 12:30 IST
Another Chandigarh resident tests positive for coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in UT Chandigarh, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection to six in the city, officials said. A young male, a resident of Chandigarh, was the secondary contact of the city's first coronavirus patient and was positive for coronavirus, said an official statement of UT Chandigarh Administration.

"Uptill now, the total number of positive cases in Chandigarh is six," the statement said, adding the condition of all patients was stable. A 23-year-old woman, who returned from London, was the city's first positive case for coronavirus. Later, her mother, brother, and cook had also tested positive for the deadly infection.

Besides, a 26-year-old woman, who also had a travel history to London, was Chandigarh's fifth person who had tested positive for coronavirus. At present, as many as 203 persons in Chandigarh have been home quarantined, the statement said. As part of measures to prevent the spread of infection, the UT Chandigarh administration had banned the gatherings of 50 or more people till March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Macedonia reports country's first death from coronavirus

A 57-year old woman who died in hospital in the northern town of Kumanovo on Saturday evening is the North Macedonias first victim of the coronavirus, health minister Venko Filipce said on Sunday.Unfortunately we have the first death from t...

Uzbekistan makes masks, remote work mandatory in capital

Uzbekistan ordered all companies in the capital Tashkent on Sunday to switch to remote working and made protective masks mandatory in all major cities in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Central Asias most populous nation of 34 m...

First Gaza coronavirus cases confirmed, new curbs in West Bank

The densely populated Gaza Strip reported its first coronavirus cases, and stay-at-home orders were announced in the occupied West Bank on Sunday as Palestinian health officials tried to limit contagion. Two Palestinian men, one aged 79 and...

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 7 in India; total number of cases climb to 360: Union Health Ministry.

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 7 in India total number of cases climb to 360 Union Health Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020