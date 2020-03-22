Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's NHS could be overwhelmed by coronavirus like Italy, PM Johnson warns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 13:42 IST
Britain's NHS could be overwhelmed by coronavirus like Italy, PM Johnson warns
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Britain's National Health Service (NHS) could be "overwhelmed" by the coronavirus like the Italian health system in just two weeks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned in the face of rising numbers of deaths. The death toll in Italy - the world's worst-hit - reached almost 5,000 on Saturday, while in Britain it hit 233.

In comments carried in the Sunday Telegraph and other Sunday newspapers, Johnson again urged Britons to stay at home to stop the spread of the virus. "The numbers are very stark, and they are accelerating. We are only a matter of weeks - two or three - behind Italy," he said.

"Unless we act together unless we make the heroic and collective national effort to slow the spread - then it is all too likely that our own NHS will be similarly overwhelmed," he said. Italy overtook China as the country worst affected by the highly contagious virus on Thursday. The Italian government has ordered that all businesses must close until April 3 in its latest desperate effort to halt the epidemic.

The last week has seen Johnson's government quickly step-up warnings over the virus. It has closed schools for most pupils, told pubs and restaurants to shut and asked people to avoid unnecessary social interactions so that intensive care units in the country's state health care system can handle the epidemic. On Saturday Britain's NHS struck a deal with the independent hospital sector, giving the institution more ventilators and thousands of extra beds and healthcare staff on hand from next week.

Britain also urged 1.5 million people identified by the NHS as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to not leave their homes, to protect themselves. But Johnson cautioned that from the Italian experience, even the best hospitals could be overwhelmed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"The Italians have a superb health-care system. And yet their doctors and nurses have been completely overwhelmed by the demand," Johnson noted. He advised people to keep away from elderly parents on Sunday, which is Mothering Sunday in Britain.

"The single best present that we can give ... is to spare them the risk of catching a very dangerous disease," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Emirates airline to halt all passenger flights over virus

Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will suspend all passenger flights beginning Wednesday over the new coronavirus outbreakThe decision is a major one for the Dubai-based, government-owned airline built on linking the East to the WestA stat...

Coronavirus aid bill includes $3,000 for families, $4 trillion liquidity for Fed -Mnuchin

The coronavirus economic relief bill being finalized by the U.S. Congress will include a one-time 3,000 payment for families and allow the Federal Reserve to leverage up to 4 trillion of liquidity to support the nations economy, U.S. Treasu...

China reports 1st local COVID-19 case after 3 days; Beijing to divert all international flights

China will redirect all arriving international flights from its capital Beijing to 12 other cities from Monday to control the surge of imported coronavirus cases as the country reported its first domestically transmitted COVID-19 case after...

Sent back midway, KLM flight to land with 120 Indians in Delhi tonight

By Ashoke Raj Dutch-based KLM flight will land at the international airport here with over 100 Indians today in the evening. Indian authorities have confirmed to ANI that KL-871 Amsterdam to Delhi flight has been given permission to land at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020