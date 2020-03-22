Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romania confirms first coronavirus death

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bucharest
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 13:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 13:45 IST
Romania confirms first coronavirus death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Romanian government confirmed on Sunday the first death in the country due to coronavirus.

The deceased was a 67-year-old man who had been suffering from terminal cancer. He was confirmed to be infected with coronavirus on March 18 and was being treated in a hospital in the southern Romanian city of Craiova.

Romania, which has recorded 367 cases of coronavirus to date, declared a state of emergency on March 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

5 foreign-returned persons traced, ordered home quarantine

Five persons from Palghar district, who recently returned to India from different countries, but somehow failed to get the home quarantine stamp at the airports, were traced and ordered to remain at home for the next two weeks, officials sa...

Emirates airline to halt all passenger flights over virus

Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will suspend all passenger flights beginning Wednesday over the new coronavirus outbreakThe decision is a major one for the Dubai-based, government-owned airline built on linking the East to the WestA stat...

Coronavirus aid bill includes $3,000 for families, $4 trillion liquidity for Fed -Mnuchin

The coronavirus economic relief bill being finalized by the U.S. Congress will include a one-time 3,000 payment for families and allow the Federal Reserve to leverage up to 4 trillion of liquidity to support the nations economy, U.S. Treasu...

China reports 1st local COVID-19 case after 3 days; Beijing to divert all international flights

China will redirect all arriving international flights from its capital Beijing to 12 other cities from Monday to control the surge of imported coronavirus cases as the country reported its first domestically transmitted COVID-19 case after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020