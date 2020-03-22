Left Menu
Belgium's lockdown to last at least 8 more weeks -health minister

  Reuters
  Brussels
  22-03-2020
  • Created: 22-03-2020 18:39 IST
The lockdown of Belgium due to the coronavirus epidemic will continue for at least the next eight weeks, health minister Maggie De Block told the De Zondag paper on Sunday. From March 17, Belgians are only allowed to leave home to buy food, for health-related errands or to assist someone in need. Schools and universities are closed and employees of most companies have to work from home.

Non-essential travel abroad is prohibited until April 5, all gatherings are banned and police are patrolling the streets to monitor and enforce the restrictions. Asked how long this would last, De Block said:

"That's the million dollar question! We are now heading towards the peak of the epidemic, after which the curve will descend. I think this situation will last for at least another eight weeks. It would be the normal curve." She said the estimate was based on what happened in China and South Korea, where the epidemic hit earlier.

