Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece imposes curfew to contain coronavirus spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 21:44 IST
Greece imposes curfew to contain coronavirus spread
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Greece announced a curfew, restricting the movement of people with few exceptions, as part of further efforts to combat the coronavirus spread, its prime minister said in a televised address on Sunday. The measure will go into effect on Monday morning.

"It is maybe the last step, one that must be taken promptly and not in vain," Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. "We have to protect the common good, our health." Greece saw the largest single-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, a rise of 94 that brought the total to 624 with fatalities increasing to 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is to step-up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday.The IOC will hold detailed discussions that will include t...

French fashion labels Saint Laurent, Balenciaga to make coronavirus face masks

High-end fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start making face masks to ease shortages during the coronavirus crisis, their French parent group Kering said on Sunday. Dwindling stocks of protective gear across France have anger...

FACTBOX-Olympics-Reaction to possible IOC postponement of 2020 Tokyo Games

A round-up of reaction to the International Olympic Committee IOC announcing it is considering postponing the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, while ruling out cancelling the Games. Andrew Parsons, presid...

Qatar offers $150 mln to support Gaza Strip in coronavirus battle

Qatar will provide 150 million to support the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency QNA tweeted on Sunday.QNA said this package aims at alleviating the suffering of the Palest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020