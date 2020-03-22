Left Menu
Palestinian stock exchange closes amid coronavirus outbreak

The Palestinian stock exchange said on Sunday it was shutting down until further notice to protect staff and prevent market volatility amid the spread of the coronavirus. The Palestine Exchange is based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where authorities have confirmed 59 coronavirus cases.

Forty-eight companies are listed on the exchange, with a total market capitalization of about $3.8 billion. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has told West Bank residents to stay at home and ordered the closure of schools and crossings with Israel and Jordan.

