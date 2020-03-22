UK says 12% of England's critical care beds occupied by coronavirus patients

Around 12% of adult critical care beds in hospitals in England are occupied by patients with COVID-19, a that number is expected to rise drastically, England's deputy chief medical officer, Jenny Harries, said.

