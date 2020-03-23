Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 02:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 02:32 IST
Motor racing-Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Formula One's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June looks set to become the latest casualty of a season that has yet to get started due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The race in Baku was originally scheduled for June 7 as the eighth round of the championship but all the earlier races, including the showcase Monaco Grand Prix, have been canceled or called off. There was no immediate comment from race organizers but sources indicated it would be postponed.

The motorsport.com website said an official statement was expected on Monday. Preparation of the street circuit, which requires extensive safety fencing and barriers as well as the sealing of drain covers and asphalting, would have to start soon.

The next race scheduled after Azerbaijan is the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 14, with France following on June 28 but both races must also be considered uncertain as the virus spreads globally. France currently has stringent restrictions on people's movements while Canada has closed its borders to all but essential travel.

Formula One has canceled its usual August shutdown, bringing it forward and extending it to three weeks in March and April in the hope of rescheduling races from earlier in the season. Postponement of the race would leave Baku without a major sporting event this year. The city had been due to host four games including a quarter-final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship but that has now been postponed to next year.

The street circuit has long, fast straights and a twisting stretch around the old town, with some 18,000 grandstand seats plus another 2,000 hospitality and VIP. A further 10-15,000 general admission tickets are sold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Syria confirms first coronavirus case as fears grow it could spread

War-ravaged Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of the coronavirus after weeks of rejecting opposition allegations that the disease had already reached a country with a wrecked health system and thousands of Iranian-backed militias and...

Finance Minister signs MoU with RBNZ to support reducing lower interest rates

The Government is backing the Reserve Banks latest action to support the economy by reducing longer-term interest rates, meaning lower costs for businesses and mortgage holders, and a lower currency to help our exporters.The Minister of Fin...

Exxon notifying contractors, vendors of near-term spending cuts -spokesman

Exxon Mobil Corp is notifying contractors and vendors of planned near-term cuts in capital and operating expenses because of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday.Exxon will announce its reduction plans once t...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. axed CDC expert job in China months before virus outbreak

Several months before the coronavirus pandemic began, the Trump administration eliminated a key American public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China, Reuters has learned. The American disease expert,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020