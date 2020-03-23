Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus pandemic prompts rare questioning of Thai monarchy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 05:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 05:15 IST
Coronavirus pandemic prompts rare questioning of Thai monarchy

The coronavirus pandemic led to a rare surge of online posts in Thailand questioning the monarchy on Sunday and a government minister subsequently warned that inappropriate posts could lead to jail. Insulting the monarchy is a crime, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

A Thai-language hashtag that translates to #whydoweneedaking? was one of the top trending topics on Twitter in Thailand after an overseas Thai activist posted about King Maha Vajiralongkorn continuing to travel in Germany during the coronavirus crisis. King Vajiralongkorn, 67, who was crowned last year, has a second home in Germany. He spends much of his time outside Thailand.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Thailand has risen 14-fold during March to 599 cases, the second highest-number in Southeast Asia after Malaysia, according to official data announced by national health authorities. One person has died. The hashtag questioning the monarchy was used more than 1.2 million times in 24 hours by Sunday, according to data on Twitter based on hashtags trending for users in Thailand.

Thailand's Royal Palace did not respond to requests for comment on the posts. On Twitter, Minister of Digital Economy and Society Puttipong Punnakanta posted a warning to citizens against breaking laws on online content, accompanied by an image of a handcuffed hand above a keyboard.

"I'd rather not comment," he told Reuters when asked whether his March 22 post was related to those about the monarchy. "I didn't specify what this was about - this is a general reminder. We follow all issues, like fake news," he said. "We are monitoring regularly as much as we can. We respect self-expression but if it causes damage, we will exercise the law."

When asked whether the government would take action over the posts, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the situation was being monitored, but any government action would depend on consultations with security agencies. Among the first to use the hashtag was prominent Thai exile Somsak Jeamteerasakul, who posted on Saturday that the king was travelling in Germany while Thailand was dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Reuters was unable to verify where the king had travelled during this period.

Thailand was the first country outside China to record a case of the virus in January, but reported only 42 infections before the start of March, according to statements from the Ministry of Public Health. As cases have surged, more stringent control measures have been imposed. Those include requirements that anyone travelling from outside the country, including Thai citizens, needs special travel papers to fly to the country.

The tourist industry that accounted for more than a tenth of gross domestic product has suffered heavily. Provincial authorities announced on Saturday that the capital Bangkok will close malls for 22 days although supermarkets will be allowed to remain open. Bars in the city will remain closed for that period, as will schools. Other Thai provinces are increasingly applying restrictions.

Thailand has been a constitutional monarchy since a 1932 revolution ended absolute royal rule, but the monarchy remains a central part of traditional Thai culture. Some Thais consider the king to be semi-divine. Open disparagement of the monarchy has been rare, but in the past year other Twitter criticism has included a #royalmotorcade hashtag about traffic jams caused by members of the royal family.

The king later ordered police to limit roadblocks for motorcades. (Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Syria confirms first coronavirus case as fears grow it could spread

War-ravaged Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of the coronavirus after weeks of rejecting opposition allegations that the disease had already reached a country with a wrecked health system and thousands of Iranian-backed militias and...

Finance Minister signs MoU with RBNZ to support reducing lower interest rates

The Government is backing the Reserve Banks latest action to support the economy by reducing longer-term interest rates, meaning lower costs for businesses and mortgage holders, and a lower currency to help our exporters.The Minister of Fin...

Exxon notifying contractors, vendors of near-term spending cuts -spokesman

Exxon Mobil Corp is notifying contractors and vendors of planned near-term cuts in capital and operating expenses because of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday.Exxon will announce its reduction plans once t...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. axed CDC expert job in China months before virus outbreak

Several months before the coronavirus pandemic began, the Trump administration eliminated a key American public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China, Reuters has learned. The American disease expert,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020