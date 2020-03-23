Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM Abe says postponing Tokyo Olympics may become an option

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 06:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 06:10 IST
Japan PM Abe says postponing Tokyo Olympics may become an option

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that postponing the Tokyo Olympic Games may become an option if holding the event in its "complete form" became impossible. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Sunday after an emergency meeting that it is stepping up its "scenario planning" for the Tokyo 2020 Games - including a possible postponement - as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.

Abe said the IOC decision on Sunday was in line with the view that the Tokyo Games should be held in its complete form. "If that becomes difficult, we may have no option but to consider postponing the Games" given the Olympics' principle of putting the health of athletes first, he told parliament.

Abe also said cancelling the Games was not an option. He said he had conveyed his views about the fate of the Olympics to Tokyo Games chief Yoshiro Mori on Sunday evening, who then discussed the issue with IOC President Thomas Bach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Syria confirms first coronavirus case as fears grow it could spread

War-ravaged Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of the coronavirus after weeks of rejecting opposition allegations that the disease had already reached a country with a wrecked health system and thousands of Iranian-backed militias and...

Finance Minister signs MoU with RBNZ to support reducing lower interest rates

The Government is backing the Reserve Banks latest action to support the economy by reducing longer-term interest rates, meaning lower costs for businesses and mortgage holders, and a lower currency to help our exporters.The Minister of Fin...

Exxon notifying contractors, vendors of near-term spending cuts -spokesman

Exxon Mobil Corp is notifying contractors and vendors of planned near-term cuts in capital and operating expenses because of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday.Exxon will announce its reduction plans once t...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. axed CDC expert job in China months before virus outbreak

Several months before the coronavirus pandemic began, the Trump administration eliminated a key American public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China, Reuters has learned. The American disease expert,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020