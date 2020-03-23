S.Korea reports 64 new coronavirus cases, total at 8,961
South Korea reported 64 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 8,961, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
The new numbers extend a downward trend, marking the 12th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100, or less.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
