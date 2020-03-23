Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan says Tokyo Olympics may be postponed due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 07:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 07:21 IST
Japan says Tokyo Olympics may be postponed due to coronavirus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said for the first time on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games may need to be postponed if the event cannot be held in its "complete form" due to the coronavirus pandemic. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Sunday after an emergency meeting that it is stepping up its "scenario planning" for the 2020 Games due to start on July 24, including a possible postponement.

Abe said that while cancelling the Games was not an option, a delay was now on the cards if that was the only way to hold the event in its complete form. "If that becomes difficult, we may have no option but to consider postponing the Games," he told parliament.

He said he had conveyed his views to Tokyo Games chief Yoshiro Mori on Sunday evening, who then discussed the issue with IOC President Thomas Bach. Under mounting pressure from athletes, federations and national committees to postpone the Games, the IOC did a partial U-turn on Sunday after long insisting, with Tokyo organisers, that the Games would go ahead as planned.

Tokyo 2020 organisers have started drafting alternative dates for the Olympics, sources have told Reuters. More than 13,000 people have died globally since the coronavirus outbreak began in China late last year, with the epicentre now in Europe.

As of Sunday morning, Japan had 37 deaths and 1,055 coronavirus cases, excluding those from a cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo last month and returnees on chartered flights from China, a tally by public broadcaster NHK showed. Abe said all travelers from the United States, including Japanese citizens, would be asked to go into quarantine for 14 days after their arrival in Japan.

In the United States nearly one in three residents has been ordered to stay at home to slow the spread of the flu-like virus as cases nationwide topped 32,000, with more than 415 dead, according to a Reuters tally. Japan's foreign ministry has advised citizens to avoid non-essential and non-urgent travel to the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Domestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus curbs tighten

Airlines canceled more flights on Monday as Australia and New Zealand warned against non-essential domestic travel, the United Arab Emirates UAE halted flights for two weeks and Singapore and Taiwan banned foreign transit passengers, in the...

Rugby-Japan's Top League cancels rest of season, citing coronavirus

Japans rugby Top League said on Monday it was cancelling its remaining 42 matches to help stem the spread of the coronavirus and safeguard the health of players and spectators.In a statement, league organisers also said it was taking the st...

HC asks Delhi government to implement by Monday its proposal to decongest prisons due to COVID-19 outbreak.

HC asks Delhi government to implement by Monday its proposal to decongest prisons due to COVID-19 outbreak....

Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles announces her pregnancy

Tony-winning actor Ruthie Ann Miles has revealed that she and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, are expecting a baby. The news comes two years after Miles and her four-year-old daughter Abigail were struck by a driver crossing a street in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020