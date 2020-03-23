Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain brings in army to get protective kit to health workers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:30 IST
Britain brings in army to get protective kit to health workers

Britain said it was ramping up its provision of protective equipment to healthcare workers fighting the spread of coronavirus, and bringing in the army to help with deliveries, after struggling to get enough supply to hospitals. The distribution and delivery of millions of items of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks will now be carried out by the army who will drive trucks throughout the day and night, health minister Matt Hancock said in a statement.

Millions more items have been provided to hospitals, ambulance trust, GP practices, care homes and other health services in the last few days, he added, after complaints emerged from medical staff that they did not have enough kit. The authorities have released protective kit from the national stockpile reserved for pandemic influenza, said the joint statement from the department of health and National Health Service on Monday.

They said that supply of protective equipment was rising. "We are taking urgent action to ensure dedicated frontline NHS and social care staff – who are working tirelessly to tackle this outbreak – feel supported. Today they are getting millions more PPE kits as part of that promise," Hancock said.

There was now enough supply of PPE available, added the statement, but acknowledged that there could be challenges in future due to unprecedented global demand plus the fact that most kit is made in China, where coronavirus hit production. "The NHS is working closely with the government, NHS Supply Chain and industry to continue to secure additional supplies," the authorities said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Sex workers in Alipurduar say they won't work for

Over 100 sex workers in West Bengals Alipurduar district will not be working for the next two weeks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, they said on Monday. People from several places, including neighbouring districts, visit the red li...

Fiat Chrysler CEO says group to produce face masks in Asia- union representative

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Mike Manley told employees that the carmaker would help with the production of masks during the coronavirus emergency, a union representative said on Monday. Manley said one of the groups plants in Asia would b...

China sees drop in new coronavirus cases; all of them imported

Mainland China on Monday reported a drop in its daily tally of new coronavirus cases, reversing four straight days of increases, as the capital, Beijing, ramped up measures to contain the number of infections arriving from abroad.China had ...

Indians breathe easier as lockdowns to halt coronavirus clear smog

Indians breathed easier on Monday as lockdowns ordered to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Indias megacities kept cars off the road and closed factories, improving air quality and letting people see blue skies instead of heavy grey s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020