Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colour blindness not impediment for driving license, Transport Ministry drafts notification

Colour blindness may not remain a roadblock for driving anymore as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday drafted a notification for issuing license to people suffering from color vision deficiency.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:40 IST
Colour blindness not impediment for driving license, Transport Ministry drafts notification
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Colour blindness may not remain a roadblock for driving anymore as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday drafted a notification for issuing license to people suffering from color vision deficiency. "Being sensitive to the issues raised and considering the demand of such citizens, the Ministry has issued a draft notification GSR 176 E, dated 16 March 2020 for amendment to Form 1 and 1A of Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 for solo coting comments and suggestions," ministerial officials told ANI.

"The matter was sympathetically examined consulting the Medical experts. It had been reported that the citizens with certain degree of colour blindness can be provided with driving license and this is being done in many countries of the world," they added. The issue was brought to the notice of the ministry that the colour blind are unable to own a license for driving.

The draft norms have been prepared after ophthalmologists from the All Indian institute of Medical sciences suggested its positive recommendations. According to the new draft regulations, the question of distinguishing between pigmentary colours, red and green, 'Yes/No,' shall be omitted.

However, the certification of medical fitness regarding the applicant's colour vision have been mandated. The applicant needs to prove whether he/she have been found suffering from severe or total colour blindness. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

London volunteers feed nurses for free as virus deaths surge

As coronavirus deaths surge in Britain, a group of London volunteers has set up a catering service to provide free meals for hard-pressed nurses at a major public hospital fighting the pandemic.The group, called Critical NHS, gets food from...

UK warns against coronavirus-themed cyber crime

The UKs National Crime Agency NCA has warned that organised crime groups may try to exploit the coronavirus outbreak to target people. The NCA said its intelligence assessments have identified a number of issues that criminals are already l...

Exempt stock mkt entities, their workforce from lockdown: Centre tells states

The Centre has requested chief secretaries of all states to exempt services of Sebi-regulated stock market entities as well as related workforce from the purview of lockdown imposed to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. The move come...

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus sparks soul-searching over travel-heavy climate diplomacy

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, March 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As the coronavirus began spreading quickly around the world, the Green Climate Fund, which backs developing-world projects to tackle climate change, relocated a board meeting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020