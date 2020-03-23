Left Menu
Former oil official is Nigeria's first coronavirus fatality -NCDC

  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:02 IST
Nigeria confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet on Monday. The 67-year-old man, Suleiman Achimugu, died in the capital Abuja after returning to Nigeria following a medical procedure in the United Kingdom.

Achimugu, a former managing director of Nigeria's Pipelines and Product Marketing Company, had underlying medical conditions including multiple myeloma and diabetes and he was also undergoing chemotherapy, the NCDC said. In a statement, his family said he died on Sunday, "some days" after returning from the UK, and had self-isolated before experiencing symptoms and going to a specialist hospital for testing and treatment.

Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa, confirmed five new cases of coronavirus on Monday, two of whom were travellers who had returned from the United Kingdom. There are now 36 confirmed cases, 25 of which are in the commercial capital Lagos, a city with some 20 million residents. Two patients have been discharged.

On Sunday, the governor of Lagos state called on all non-essential government workers to work from home and practice social distancing for at least two weeks, and appealed to the private sector to do the same. (Additional reporting by Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa; Editing by Jason Neely and Catherine Evans)

