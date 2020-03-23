415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India

A total of 415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 23 cured and 7 deaths, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Addressing a press conference here on Monday he said, "415 confirmed cases reported so far, 23 patients discharged, 7 deaths reported - some of them also had co-morbid conditions."

He said that a "complete lockdown has been announced in 19 states and union territories. Some parts of 6 states and union territories have been kept under lockdown" Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava said that 12 laboratory chains have been registered and they have started functioning.

"12 laboratory chains have been registered and they have started functioning. These 12 have 15,000 collection centres across the country," he said. Bhargava also said that Hydroxychloroquine is recommended only for a healthcare workers who are treating COVID-19 patients.

"Hydroxychloroquine is recommended only for a healthcare worker who is treating a COVID patient. Secondly, it's recommended only for persons staying and caring for a household positive patient. They can take that only for prophylaxis, only for prevention," he said. "Process of kit manufacturing fast-tracked at ICMR-NIV Pune. 2 kit manufacturers already approved. I'd like to clarify that FDA/CE approval isn't mandatory. ICMR-NIV approved tests which will be done there on fast-track basis will also be acceptable for COVID testing," he further added.(ANI)

