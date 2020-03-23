Trump says he expects Japan's Abe to make 'proper decision' on Olympics

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States would "be guided" by Japan's decision over whether to hold the Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid the global coronavirus outbreak as Canada, Australia quit the Summer Games.

"We will be guided by the wishes of Prime Minister Abe of Japan, a great friend of the United States and a man who has done a magnificent job on the Olympic Venue, as to attend the Olympic Games in Japan. He will make the proper decision!" Trump tweeted.

