Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Coronavirus forces postponement of Baku F1 race

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baku
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:40 IST
Motor racing-Coronavirus forces postponement of Baku F1 race
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Azerbaijan postponed it is June 7 Formula One Grand Prix on Monday, leaving the stalled series with a major rescheduling headache after canceling or calling off the season's first eight races.

What would have been a record 22 round season has already lost two of its fixtures, including May's showcase Monaco Grand Prix which will not feature in the championship for the first time since 1954. The March 15 opener in Australia has also been canceled while Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, and Spain are postponed with no alternative dates proposed as yet and more races in doubt.

Organizers of the race in Baku said in a statement the decision to postpone was "a direct result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and has been based entirely on the expert guidance provided to us by the relevant authorities. "Incoming to this conclusion, BCC (Baku City Circuit)'s primary concern throughout has been the health and well-being of the Azerbaijani people as well as all visiting F1 fans, staff and championship participants."

Organizers said they hoped to be able to announce a new race date and all tickets would continue to be valid. Preparation of the street circuit, which requires the installation of extensive safety fencing and barriers as well as the sealing of drain covers and asphalting, would have had to start soon.

The track has long, fast straights and a twisting stretch around the old town. The crowd is usually small, with some 18,000 grandstand seats plus another 2,000 for hospitality and VIP and up to 15,000 general admission tickets available, but the race has been one of the more entertaining and unpredictable.

The next race that remains on is the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 14 but that also looks uncertain due to the pandemic, as does France on June 28. France currently has stringent restrictions on people's movements while Canada has closed its borders to all but essential travel.

Questions are now being asked about whether Formula One, with rounds still to come in Asia, the Americas, Middle East, and Europe, will be able to hold even the minimum eight races needed to make a championship. Formula One has canceled its usual August shutdown, bringing it forward and extending it to three weeks in March and April in the hope of rescheduling races from earlier in the season, but that may be wishful thinking.

Postponement of the race in Baku leaves Azerbaijan without a major sporting event in a year that had promised plenty of action. The city had been due to host four games including a quarter-final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship but that has now been postponed to next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: PG&E utility to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter over 2018 fire; Boeing worker at Everett plant dies from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. coronavirus lockdown to last 10-12 weeks, top Trump official saysThe lockdown affecting large segments of the American public to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus is lik...

Iran reports 127 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 1,812

Iran on Monday announced 127 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the official toll to 1,812 in one of the worst hit countries along with Italy, Spain and China. Health ministry spokesman Kianouche Jahanpour said 1,411 new cases h...

20 states, UTs in complete lockdown; six partially shut

As many as 20 states and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown under their jurisdiction and six other states have put in place similar restrictions in some areas in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. The ...

Coronavirus: Maha RTO functions pared, staff limit set at 5pc

The Maharashtra transport department on Monday asked Regional Transport Offices RTOs to suspend driving licence and fitness renewal tests till further notice in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. RTOs have also been told to maintain ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020